Driver accused of being high in crash that killed passenger pleads not guilty

Seth Edson
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of driving while high and killing one of his passengers in a crash pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 89 in Brookfield.

They say Seth Edson, 28, of Barre City, was driving south when his car went off the road, hit a large rock and rolled onto its roof.

Heather Gibbs, 35, of Barre City, died in the crash.

Another passenger, Jason Batchelder, 38, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Edson appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon facing a felony DUI charge involving the death of another.

He was released on conditions.

