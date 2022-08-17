Essex football embracing change

Defending champs confident despite personnel and coaching changes
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The high school football season is a little over two weeks away, and teams around the state of Vermont are raring up practice this week. That includes the defending D1 champs.

The Essex Hornets climbed the mountaintop in 2021, claiming their first state championship in more than a decade by downing CVU in the rain and snow at Rutland. But this figures to be a very different Essex team in 2022: gone are recently graduated stalwarts like Ben Serrantonio and Ollie Orvis. They also have a new head coach, as Ethan Curtis takes over for Marty Richards following several years coaching the EHS offensive and defensive lines.

There are a lot of changes for sure, but with a influx in numbers and guys who have been around the program stepping into key roles, the Hornets expect the on-field product to not look much different.

“This will be my eighth season coaching,” Curtis said. “Most of my time has been at Essex High School and being around the Hornets. Being a former player myself, I’m aware of what it takes to be a Hornet. I’m excited to see where we can go and what we can do this season.”

“I think we’ll be the same, we just have to figure some stuff out,” said new quarterback Charlie Bowen. “We’ll be the same good running offense, good defense, good overall team.”

“Teaching the young kids to get better so their senior year can be as good as ours,” senior lineman Peter Armata said of the team’s preseason focus.” I feel like if we keep improving the younger generation, it will help us more. And obviously, improving all of our skills. The seniors, we know what it takes to win the championship, so if we keep doing that, I think we’re on a good roll.”

It won’t take long

