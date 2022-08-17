Health officials watch infections overseas to gauge flu season

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year’s flu season will be.

Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease expert from the UVM Health Network, spoke with our Darren Perron about this year’s flu concerns and the timeline for vaccinations. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

