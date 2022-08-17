Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against a police officer

Man arrested in Lyndonville and charged for alleged hate-motivated crimes against an officer
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man was arrested for allegedly causing disruptions in Lyndon.

Police say Jeremy Bathalon, 34, became increasingly aggressive with random people walking in town Tuesday night.

People reported Bathalon walking onto their property and causing a disturbance on Park Street in Lyndon.

Officers said he violated several of his court-ordered conditions and was taken to the St. Johnsbury barracks.

While there, police say he repeatedly engaged in hate-motivated crimes against Troopers of color.

He’s scheduled to be in Caledonia Court Wednesday on charges including Hate Motivated Crime, Violation of Conditions x3, and Disorderly Conduct.

