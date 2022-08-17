New details on security breach at Vermont health center

A computer security breach at Lamoille Health Partners in Morristown may have left patient medical information at risk.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a cybersecurity breach in June, is speaking out about the attack.

We first told you about the security breach a month ago. At that time, Lamoille Health Partners told us they didn’t have much information and they were working with the FBI to figure out the nature of suspicious computer activity that shut down their system for a week in June.

The organization now says someone hacked into their system intentionally and encrypted and stole files containing patients’ personal information, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers, birthdays and more.

But the clinic’s CEO, Stuart May, says that they’re not worried.

“We went ahead and followed established protocols, mitigated the situation, and out of the abundance of caution, we’re offering this complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services. And from there, it’s been business as usual,” May said.

May says they still don’t know who was behind the attack and the investigation is still ongoing.

