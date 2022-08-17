Pence for president? Former VP’s visit to New Hampshire fuels speculation

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence made several stops in New Hampshire on Wednesday, fueling speculation that he could be gearing up for a presidential run in 2024.

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is more than a year-and-a-half away but potential candidates have begun testing the waters here. That includes Pence.

The former vice president took part in a meet and greet in Littleton with a local candidate, Carrie Gendreau, who is running for a state Senate seat.

New Hampshire’s state primary election is Sept. 13.

It was a casual and intimate event that lasted about 40 minutes.

Members of the press were asked to leave the room for most of the event, but Pence did take a few questions afterward, including about his own political future.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: Are you planning to run for President in 2024?

Former Vice President Mike Pence: You know all my focus right now is making sure we are electing men and women in every level of state government in 2022 that are going to put our country back on a path of security and prosperity.

Earlier in the day, Pence made stops in Meredith and Manchester

