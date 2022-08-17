Police release name of Ludlow officer involved in shooting

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified the Ludlow police officer who shot a man late Monday.

Zachary Paul, 21, had just joined the department last month after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy.

Paul was on field training with another officer, Jeffrey Warfle, 41, who has been with the department for two-and-a-half years.

The man who was shot-- Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish-- is still in the hospital after he was hit in the head following a police pursuit.

