Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington.

VTrans says there hasn’t been a bike vs. car fatality in Vermont since 2020.

Sharing is caring-- that’s the main rule of the road when it comes to motor vehicles and bicycles coexisting on the street.

“As a biker, I try to be very aware of what the cars around me are doing and give them space,” said Scott Szycher, who was visiting Burlington.

“It’s important for me as a driver to be mindful,” said Andrea Bacchi of Shaftsbury.

Sharing the road is easier said than done. Burlington police say Tuesday evening, a biker veered out of the bike lane into traffic and got hit by a car, suffering minor injuries.

South Burlington police say it’s important drivers and bikers know how to work together to avoid accidents like this.

“A best-case scenario is the cyclists would stay to the right, right-most part of the lane unless they’re approaching an intersection,” South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

Burke says bikers are considered vulnerable users of the road, so it’s important for them to stay in their bike lanes when they can and for cars to keep an eye out.

But some Vermonters note that bike lanes aren’t on every road and that’s when sharing the road can get confusing.

“Sometimes I don’t exactly know where bikes go where there’s not a bike lane, I guess, I’ve always just stayed along the side or considered the sidewalk but that seems rude to people who are walking,” said Heidi Kalb of Richmond.

Burke says when bike lanes end, bikers should stay as far to the right as possible and let cars pass them.

“Anyone in a car needs to be patient. And it’s just like anything else that you want to overtake whether that’s a vehicle or trash truck and has to make sure that it’s safe to do so when opposing traffic is not facing it,” Burke said.

For drivers who want to pass bikers they’re sharing the road with, it’s important to maintain at least a 4-foot distance when getting around them to do so in a safe way.

At intersections, bicyclists need to wait their turn just like cars. And everyone needs to signal, too, either with a blinker or their hands, to indicate where they’re going.

“All that needs to be used in order for us to share these highways safely,” Burke said.

It’s also important for bicyclists to always wear a helmet, and bright clothing to be visible, especially as we enter the fall season when it will start to get darker earlier.

