Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know

According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year.
According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington.

VTrans says there hasn’t been a bike vs. car fatality in Vermont since 2020.

Sharing is caring-- that’s the main rule of the road when it comes to motor vehicles and bicycles coexisting on the street.

“As a biker, I try to be very aware of what the cars around me are doing and give them space,” said Scott Szycher, who was visiting Burlington.

“It’s important for me as a driver to be mindful,” said Andrea Bacchi of Shaftsbury.

Sharing the road is easier said than done. Burlington police say Tuesday evening, a biker veered out of the bike lane into traffic and got hit by a car, suffering minor injuries.

South Burlington police say it’s important drivers and bikers know how to work together to avoid accidents like this.

“A best-case scenario is the cyclists would stay to the right, right-most part of the lane unless they’re approaching an intersection,” South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

Burke says bikers are considered vulnerable users of the road, so it’s important for them to stay in their bike lanes when they can and for cars to keep an eye out.

But some Vermonters note that bike lanes aren’t on every road and that’s when sharing the road can get confusing.

“Sometimes I don’t exactly know where bikes go where there’s not a bike lane, I guess, I’ve always just stayed along the side or considered the sidewalk but that seems rude to people who are walking,” said Heidi Kalb of Richmond.

Burke says when bike lanes end, bikers should stay as far to the right as possible and let cars pass them.

“Anyone in a car needs to be patient. And it’s just like anything else that you want to overtake whether that’s a vehicle or trash truck and has to make sure that it’s safe to do so when opposing traffic is not facing it,” Burke said.

For drivers who want to pass bikers they’re sharing the road with, it’s important to maintain at least a 4-foot distance when getting around them to do so in a safe way.

At intersections, bicyclists need to wait their turn just like cars. And everyone needs to signal, too, either with a blinker or their hands, to indicate where they’re going.

“All that needs to be used in order for us to share these highways safely,” Burke said.

It’s also important for bicyclists to always wear a helmet, and bright clothing to be visible, especially as we enter the fall season when it will start to get darker earlier.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Camp Abnaki in North Hero is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned due to...
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
A Vermont man is hospitalized in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in...
Vermont State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ludlow
Police say a Vermont man was high when he crashed his car and one of his passengers was killed.
Police: Driver was high in Brookfield crash that killed passenger
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence took part in a meet and greet in Littleton, New Hampshire,...
Pence for president? Former VP’s visit to New Hampshire fuels speculation
mm
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with opioid-maker Endo over its...
Vt. attorney general reaches settlement agreement with opioid maker
The Vermont State Fair kicked off Tuesday in Rutland.
Vermont State Fair in Rutland sees high attendance