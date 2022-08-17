Vermont mobile home parks having a moment

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Would-be homebuyers priced out of Vermont’s red hot real estate market are now taking a fresh look at mobile homes instead.

And lots at popular mobile home parks are coveted prizes.

Anne Wallace Allen digs into people looking at these digs for Seven Days. She told our Darren Perron about what she found.

Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here to read Anne Wallace Allen’s article in Seven Days.

