Vt. attorney general reaches settlement agreement with opioid maker

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with opioid-maker Endo over its role in promoting the opioid crisis.

Endo is an Ireland-based drugmaker that makes generic and branded opioids. That includes Percocet, Endocet and Opana ER, which was withdrawn from the market in 2017.

The settlement will require the company and its lenders to pay up to $450 million to participating states and local governments.

The AG’s office said it doesn’t yet know how much money our region is getting, but going after pharmaceutical companies who have contributed to the crisis is a top priority.

“The devastation to Vermont’s communities, to citizens, to its residents has been so significant. So those who have been responsible need to be held accountable, but also the monies that have been obtained through settlement can be used toward abatement purposes, to make the lives of those impacted a little bit better through treatment, prevention, helping first responders, could be even housing,” Vt. Deputy Attorney General Joshua Diamond said.

The settlement also includes handing over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication and bans the marketing of Endo’s opioids forever.

This marks the third settlement the attorney general’s office has reached with opioid makers since July. The office has negotiated more than $100 million total in opioid settlements for Vermont.

