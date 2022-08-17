Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility. The Essex Junction chipmaker wants to save money by buying its electricity directly from the grid.

Regulators denied the request in the spring. This time, it’s a lot less politically charged and there would be more oversight of GlobalFoundries.

The chipmaker hopes the second time is the charm.

Making microchips for electronics of all sizes takes a lot of power. GlobalFoundries consumes about 8% of all of Vermont’s electricity.

They are also an economic powerhouse, creating 2,000 high-paying jobs.

Now, Global wants to ditch Green Mountain Power and buy power directly from the grid to save money and stay competitive.

Regulators denied a similar request back in February, where Global would have been exempt from the renewable energy standard and other climate regulations.

“GlobalFoundries didn’t have the authority to create a so-called self-managed utility because that concept doesn’t exist under Vermont law,” said Chase Whiting of the Conservation Law Foundation.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission on Wednesday considered a new proposal, where Global would become a “public service utility” and would follow the state’s climate laws. And Global would have to create a solar facility on their sprawling Essex Junction campus.

“Adherence to climate and environmental laws formed the backbone of the settlement,” Whiting said.

In a statement, GlobalFoundries tells WCAX News they’re pleased with the agreement and that they are working to expand energy-efficiency efforts.

However, some still wonder what this deal could mean for other big organizations that want to buy their own power.

“I think if the door is open here, it’s very open. Of course, large manufacturers, ski areas, many businesses, particularly larger ones, may have interest in acquiring their own power supply portfolio outside of utilities,” said David Mullett, the general counsel for AllEarth Renewables.

But state leaders say Global’s case is unique.

“I just don’t think there are that many companies that would have the experience or the willingness to try this,” said Jim Porter of the Vermont Department of Public Service.

If approved, Green Mountain Power would lose its biggest customer. Global would pay GMP some $15 million over four years to lessen the sting of losing their business and to mitigate the impact on remaining ratepayers.

The Public Utility Commission’s hearing comes at a time when semiconductors are in the spotlight. American chipmakers, including Global, are slated to receive millions as a result of federal legislation designed to speed up chip production nationwide.

The parties will be filing briefs with regulators over the next month. Regulators are slated to make a decision this fall.

