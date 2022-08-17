Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a gloomy evening out there now with plenty of clouds and areas of showers. Some spots have even seen some thunder. We’ll continue to see an overcast sky with the chance for showers through the evening and overnight.

Rain chances increase overnight, with periods of light to moderate rain likely across the area. Thursday starts with plenty of clouds and ongoing batches of showers as low pressure continues to spin off the New England coast. Showers will become less likely as the day goes on, but there will still be plenty of clouds around through most of the day.

Clouds will keep temperatures on the cooler side Thursday. Most spots can expect highs ranging from the mid 60s to low to mid 70s. Low pressure pulls away from the area by Friday morning, leading to a dry and partly cloudy day with warmer temperatures.

The upcoming weekend is looking warm and summer-like, with highs in the mid 80s and plenty of sun. While an isolated shower or storm will be possible by Sunday afternoon, better chances for wet weather hold off until next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

