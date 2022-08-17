BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! A slow-moving storm system along the New England coast will keep it mostly cloudy & showery today. The showers will be widely scattered with just a slight chance for a thunderstorm or two.

A heavier, steadier batch of rain will come in late today and overnight, especially east of the Champlain Valley. That’s how Thursday will start out - with a steady rain in the morning. But then that rain will taper off to a few showers when we get into the afternoon as that storm system starts to move away from the northeast. It will all be out of here by Thursday night.

Sunshine will return on Friday along with warmer temperatures. That will lead us into another fine, late-summer weekend with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, especially on Saturday. By the end of the day on Sunday, there is a chance for a few showers again as we head into a period of unsettled weather for next week.

Try to dodge the showers today, and keep the umbrella handy for Thursday morning. Then get ready to take MAX Advantage of the weather over the weekend. -Gary

