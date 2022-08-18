CVU football looks to finish the job

Redhawks return a large chunk of D1 runner up team
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - 2021 was probably the best season in school history for CVU. The Redhawks went 5-2 in the regular season, downed traditional powers Middlebury and Hartford in the playoffs, and made it to the D1 state title game for the very first time. But in the snow at Rutland, the Redhawks came up just a little bit short against Essex, falling 21-19 after a long fourth down attempt fell to the turf in the closing seconds.

CVU expects to be back in force this Fall: quarterback Max Destito has returned with plenty of weapons around him, including star receiver Alex Provost. The Redhawks say the memory of what happened the second Saturday in November galvanized the team throughout the offseason, and they believe that if they stay together and put in the work between now and then, they’ve got the chance to win that final game this year.

“We’ve been thinking about it ever since the buzzer in that last game,” Destito said. “And it’s definitely shown over the Winter. We’ve had a bunch of guys, young guys getting in the gym, being aggressive, getting after it, and especially showing out here.”

“We were heartbroken after last year, and we just didn’t want to stop,” Provost added. “We just kept the work going in the offseason and we were all ready to come back out here.”

“It has been on their minds all year long,” head coach Rahn Fleming said. “You don’t come that close without carrying that pain the entirety of the next year. We knew how much we had to give during that great in between that was the end of last season to the start of this. And now we know the work we’ve done, and with that knowledge comes confidence.”

CVU opens its season Friday, September 2nd at Middlebury.

