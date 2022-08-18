Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge.

Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February.

“He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red Barn Farm Sanctuary. And because of that ailment, the lamb lost both back hooves and struggles to get around. But he is now in good hands at the Tunbridge facility.

Gilbert and her husband started the sanctuary several years ago because of their love for animals. “My husband and I both really connect with them,” Gilbert said. Sheep, goats, ducks, and chickens now dot the landscape. A few have special needs but most arrived either neglected or abused. The former agricultural “undesirables” will all live out their days there protected. The sheep that Llama Llama bunks with is blind. “They are so forgiving and they are just really accepting.”

An online post about the lamb caught Gilbert’s attention and she reached out to Bridget Rosecrans, who had been caring for the lamb with her kids. “Ok, that is awesome. How far is Vermont? I’ve never been that far,” Rosecrans said.

A GoFundMe raised money for the travel expenses and the lamb eventually made it to Vermont. “It is way more than I expected,” Rosecrans said. “It is more than we could have ever asked for.”

The specialized care, which will ultimately include prosthetics, is not cheap. And that is on top of the farm’s other major expense- feed. “The cost of feed has doubled in price since everything skyrocketed, so this year the cost is great,” Gilbert said. But she says it’s worth it. And along with a new home, a new friendship has formed.

“You know, Llama Llama is a pretty special guy and Missy and Steve are excellent people, too,” Rosecrans said.

The sanctuary is currently not accepting any new animals. A barn dance fundraiser is planned for August 27th to help with some of those costs.

