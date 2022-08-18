Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a workforce crisis -- Governor Phil Scott has a new action plan -- to address public safety concerns across Vermont.

The 10-point framework -- focuses on three core goals...the first -- reinforce frontline law enforcement capacity - and prioritize immediate reduction, prevention and prosecution of violent crime - statewide. Those initiatives ensure the Vermont state police can provide mutual aid to local departments -- and hire retired officers to temporarily fill vacancies.

The second goal -- expand prosecution capacity and help the courts eliminate the case backlog. The attorney general’s office will double down on major crimes -- including those connected to drugs and human trafficking...While the judiciary streamlines court processes. And the third goal -- prioritize long-term violence prevention policies, systems, and services.

This means -- expanding the role of the Vermont intelligence agency -- and applying Vermont’s pandemic response model to public safety, social services, and mental health.

Governor Scott says all three goals are key to remaining the safest state in the country.

