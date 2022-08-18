Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of a spike in violent crime and a workforce crisis -- Governor Phil Scott has a new action plan -- to address public safety concerns across Vermont.

The 10-point framework -- focuses on three core goals...the first -- reinforce frontline law enforcement capacity - and prioritize immediate reduction, prevention and prosecution of violent crime - statewide. Those initiatives ensure the Vermont state police can provide mutual aid to local departments -- and hire retired officers to temporarily fill vacancies.

The second goal -- expand prosecution capacity and help the courts eliminate the case backlog. The attorney general’s office will double down on major crimes -- including those connected to drugs and human trafficking...While the judiciary streamlines court processes. And the third goal -- prioritize long-term violence prevention policies, systems, and services.

This means -- expanding the role of the Vermont intelligence agency -- and applying Vermont’s pandemic response model to public safety, social services, and mental health.

Governor Scott says all three goals are key to remaining the safest state in the country.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.