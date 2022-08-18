Green Mountain Power staffed, despite labor shortages nationwide

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the labor shortage nationwide, Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure says her team is fully staffed.

Although more people are retiring recently, McClure says she doesn’t foresee any problems.

When it comes to winter storms and power outages, she says they’re ready now.

“It used to be that winter was when we anticipated our worst storm events, but it’s actually year-round now,” said McClure. “We get them in the summer, we get them in the fall, we get them in the spring, we get them in the winter. We don’t really single out the winter as any particular time for use and our operation to be concerned any more than we are any other time of the year.”

McClure says she feels like they have the benefit of being a smaller utility relative to others, but also credits the culture of Vermont for finding staffing success.

GMP currently has only 9 position openings.

