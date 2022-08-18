Green Mountain Power staffed, despite labor shortages nationwide

File Photo.
File Photo.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the labor shortage nationwide, Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure says her team is fully staffed.

Although more people are retiring recently, McClure says she doesn’t foresee any problems.

When it comes to winter storms and power outages, she says they’re ready now.

“It used to be that winter was when we anticipated our worst storm events, but it’s actually year-round now,” said McClure. “We get them in the summer, we get them in the fall, we get them in the spring, we get them in the winter. We don’t really single out the winter as any particular time for use and our operation to be concerned any more than we are any other time of the year.”

McClure says she feels like they have the benefit of being a smaller utility relative to others, but also credits the culture of Vermont for finding staffing success.

GMP currently has only 9 position openings.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
Police say a Vermont man was high when he crashed his car and one of his passengers was killed.
Police: Driver was high in Brookfield crash that killed passenger
Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
David Johnson
Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Bathalon
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers

Latest News

Despite the labor shortage nationwide, Green Mountain Power CEO Mari McClure says her team is...
Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season
The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached an agreement with opioid-maker Endo over its...
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions.
Job fair to be held in Lyndonville
Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions.
Job fair to be held in Lyndonville