Job fair to be held in Lyndonville

Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions.

This comes as staffing shortages continue to cause businesses to cut hours or close entirely.

Thursday’s job fair is in Lyndonville, Vermont at Bandstand Park.

The fair is being hosted by NEK Workforce Partners and runs Thursday from 9 am-2 pm.

More than 35 employers plan to be there with open jobs in hospitality, health care, education, and finance.

There will also be food trucks and children’s activities.

