Man arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle

Police say a man tried to sell a bike he stole in Rutland City.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man tried to sell a bike he stole in Rutland City.

Police say Timothy Shaw, 42, stole a motorcycle from Rutland City, damaged it, and then tried to sell it to a man on Meadow Street in Wallingford, Vermont.

Troopers say Shaw also had drugs on him when they arrested him.

His potential charges include grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance, but he already had an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Shaw is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
Police say a Vermont man was high when he crashed his car and one of his passengers was killed.
Police: Driver was high in Brookfield crash that killed passenger
Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
David Johnson
Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Bathalon
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers

Latest News

Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions.
Job fair to be held in Lyndonville
Vermont employers are hosting another job fair to promote open positions.
Job fair to be held in Lyndonville
Plattsburgh, New York public works crews say despite its strange color, the water is safe to...
Plattsburgh Public Works performs tests as residents complain about water discoloration
Plattsburgh, New York public works crews say despite its strange color, the water is safe to...
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration