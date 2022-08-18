Man arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man tried to sell a bike he stole in Rutland City.
Police say Timothy Shaw, 42, stole a motorcycle from Rutland City, damaged it, and then tried to sell it to a man on Meadow Street in Wallingford, Vermont.
Troopers say Shaw also had drugs on him when they arrested him.
His potential charges include grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance, but he already had an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Shaw is scheduled to be in court Thursday.
