Man arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man tried to sell a bike he stole in Rutland City.

Police say Timothy Shaw, 42, stole a motorcycle from Rutland City, damaged it, and then tried to sell it to a man on Meadow Street in Wallingford, Vermont.

Troopers say Shaw also had drugs on him when they arrested him.

His potential charges include grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance, but he already had an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Shaw is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

