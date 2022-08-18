NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show

The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
They say a vendor at the NEACA Gun Show at the Rutland City Fairgrounds brought shackles with connections to or made to appear to be connected to slavery.

The group has launched a petition asking heads of the fairground to review their policies with vendors.

“While items like these may be considered antique collectibles, careful consideration must be taken when displaying tools and weapons used in the oppression, torture, and captivity of Black peoples,” the Rutland NAACP said in a statement.

