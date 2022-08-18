Kuster signs letter asking social media companies to stop abortion misinformation

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that social media companies are letting misinformation spread about abortion.

She and more than 40 colleagues wrote to the heads of the major social media companies and demanded they keep their platforms free from quote “dangerous and harmful misinformation that imperils the health, safety, and liberty of people across the country.”

She says conflicting state laws, lack of understanding about abortion care, and politics have led to widespread misinformation about abortion resources and safe options.

Click here to read the letter.

