North Country sheriff responds to allegations of harassment within department

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County sheriff is speaking out after a former deputy went public with claims of harassment and discrimination within the department. Sheriff David Favro says the deputy never came to him directly with her complaints, and he wishes she had.

Chelsea Warick served as a Clinton County sheriff’s deputy for nine years. She says she quit because she was harassed, denied promotions and punished for pumping her breast milk at work.

“Myself and the entire department take the rights of nursing mothers seriously,” Favro said.

But Warick alleges that they only started to after she retained a lawyer. That’s because she says the department wanted her to use paid time off to pump or stay late to make up for lost productivity.

“I went back and looked at our records and I don’t have her using any personal time to express milk. None. Not even one hour,” Favro said.

After Warick’s complaint, the sheriff says the department took swift action to address the situation, offering a private room for pumping and paid breaks for the new moms.

Warick also claims she was passed over for promotions even though she was qualified and did well on civil service exams. Favro says other people were more qualified than Warick but she was given several training opportunities and was an SRO at a local school district.

“Not once did Chelsea Warick knock on my door and say, ‘Can I come in and talk to you,’” the sheriff said.

Favro says while Warick worked at the department, she never brought her complaints to him directly, even though he has an open-door policy.

Warick says that’s because she was expected to follow the chain of command and not go directly to the sheriff.

She also said she was sexually harassed by a lieutenant on staff.

I asked Sheriff Favro if harassment is an issue within his department.

“I think harassment is an issue in society and we have to be cognizant of it and we have to investigate all cases of it,” he said.

The sheriff says it’s common for people to not want to speak up about harassment within police agencies, but he can’t fix it if he doesn’t know about it.

“The reality is for any manager to allow that to go on, it’s only going to create a disgruntled environment. If I am aware of it, I can work on fixing it,” Favro said.

The sheriff says there are a handful of women on staff and their hard work is greatly appreciated by the entire department.

“I want multiple types of people so that everyone can bring something to the table, so that we can have a better department for our county,” Favro said.

Warick is calling for the sheriff of 20 years to resign but Favro says that is not on the table.

“I have no intention of retiring,” he said. “I don’t see any wrongdoing in what we have done. Our team here at the sheriff’s department is moving forward. We are doing a lot of good for this community.”

I asked the sheriff about the other pending lawsuits of women on staff who say they left their jobs because of the harassment, sexual harassment or a hostile work environment but he said he cannot comment on those personnel records.

Related Story:

North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.