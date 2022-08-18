Nova Bus inks 35-bus contract in Hawaii

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nova Bus in Plattsburgh has inked another major order.

The transit bus manufacturer announced Thursday it will be supplying 35 busses to the city and county of Honolulu. The new, 60′ articulated buses use an EPA-approved clean air diesel propulsion system and will be delivered over a three-year period.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce praised the order, saying it comes on top of the prior purchase of 24 busses.

Nova Bus is headquartered in Quebec.

