Plattsburgh Public Works performs tests as residents complain about water discoloration

Plattsburgh, New York public works crews say despite its strange color, the water is safe to drink.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Crews say some areas of the city have a colored tint to their water.

Crews say some areas of the city have a colored tint to their water.

They say the discoloration is aesthetic and all water testing and quality is within compliance.

Testing will be done again today to make sure and they say the health department is aware and working to resolve it.

