Plattsburgh vigil to honor murder victim, raise awareness about domestic violence

A vigil will take place in Plattsburgh on Thursday night to honor a murder victim.
A vigil will take place in Plattsburgh on Thursday night to honor a murder victim.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A vigil will take place in Plattsburgh on Thursday night to honor a murder victim.

Monique Yanulavich, 45, was found dead in a car last month in the town of Plattsburgh.

An autopsy found she was stabbed multiple times and authorities are looking for Larry Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, North Carolina, in connection with the murder.

Yanulavich’s family says she was a victim of domestic violence.

Thursday evening, they will honor her life and raise awareness about domestic violence in the community.

Brianna Reeves of STOP Domestic Violence says calls up are by the thousands since 2020, and encourages people to attend the vigil to learn more about resources and how they can help loved ones in similar situations.

“Education creates awareness which leads to that change. Without that basis of education on what domestic violence is, you are not going to have that awareness. Without that awareness, you will never be able to create change. So, by bringing the community together, talking about our resources and it hits home when it happens in your home. So it will just bring everyone, hopefully, on the same page,” Reeves said.

That vigil on Aug. 18 starts at 7 p.m. at the Samuel de Champlain Monument.

Related Stories:

Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder

Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released

Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
Police say a Vermont man was high when he crashed his car and one of his passengers was killed.
Police: Driver was high in Brookfield crash that killed passenger
Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
David Johnson
Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Bathalon
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers

Latest News

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
Zhukovskyy appears in immigration court
File photo
UVM researchers contributing to FDA nicotine studies
New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that social media companies are...
Kuster signs letter asking social media companies to stop abortion misinformation
The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says...
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show