Plattsburgh vigil to honor murder victim, raise awareness about domestic violence

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A vigil will take place in Plattsburgh on Thursday night to honor a murder victim.

Monique Yanulavich, 45, was found dead in a car last month in the town of Plattsburgh.

An autopsy found she was stabbed multiple times and authorities are looking for Larry Hicks Jr., 47, of Tabor City, North Carolina, in connection with the murder.

Yanulavich’s family says she was a victim of domestic violence.

Thursday evening, they will honor her life and raise awareness about domestic violence in the community.

Brianna Reeves of STOP Domestic Violence says calls up are by the thousands since 2020, and encourages people to attend the vigil to learn more about resources and how they can help loved ones in similar situations.

“Education creates awareness which leads to that change. Without that basis of education on what domestic violence is, you are not going to have that awareness. Without that awareness, you will never be able to create change. So, by bringing the community together, talking about our resources and it hits home when it happens in your home. So it will just bring everyone, hopefully, on the same page,” Reeves said.

That vigil on Aug. 18 starts at 7 p.m. at the Samuel de Champlain Monument.

Related Stories:

Police seek suspect in Plattsburgh Town murder

Plattsburgh homicide cause of death released

Police ID victim in Plattsburgh Town homicide

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.