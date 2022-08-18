Siegel outlines abortion Vt. abortion protection measures

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democratic candidate for governor Brenda Siegel Thursday announced her plan to protect abortion access for Vermonters.

Two months after the Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down Roe v. Wade, Siegel outlined steps she would initiate if elected. Her plan includes changing Vermont’s extradition laws to protect doctors and anyone supporting access to abortion care, working with surrounding states, and passing mandatory paid family and medical leave for those who carry a pregnancy to term.

“It is not if, it is when we see the erosion of more rights, and we must be ready for that moment. As an LGBTQ person myself and a teacher of many young women... I’m here to say that good enough is not enough right now. We have to do better,” Siegel said.

Her plan also includes protecting those who wish to come to Vermont seeking an abortion through a state fund to keep the service off of insurance bills and by taking steps to make Vermont a safe haven.

Siegel’s opponent, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he is also committed to protecting a woman’s right to choose and supports both Proposition 5 and federal action in Congress.

