Siegel outlines abortion Vt. abortion protection measures

Vt. Democratic candidate for governor Brenda Siegel Thursday announced her plan to protect...
Vt. Democratic candidate for governor Brenda Siegel Thursday announced her plan to protect abortion at the Statehouse in Montpelier.(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democratic candidate for governor Brenda Siegel Thursday announced her plan to protect abortion access for Vermonters.

Two months after the Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down Roe v. Wade, Siegel outlined steps she would initiate if elected. Her plan includes changing Vermont’s extradition laws to protect doctors and anyone supporting access to abortion care, working with surrounding states, and passing mandatory paid family and medical leave for those who carry a pregnancy to term.

“It is not if, it is when we see the erosion of more rights, and we must be ready for that moment. As an LGBTQ person myself and a teacher of many young women... I’m here to say that good enough is not enough right now. We have to do better,” Siegel said.

Her plan also includes protecting those who wish to come to Vermont seeking an abortion through a state fund to keep the service off of insurance bills and by taking steps to make Vermont a safe haven.

Siegel’s opponent, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he is also committed to protecting a woman’s right to choose and supports both Proposition 5 and federal action in Congress.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Police say a Vermont man was high when he crashed his car and one of his passengers was killed.
Police: Driver was high in Brookfield crash that killed passenger
David Johnson
Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Bathalon
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers

Latest News

Richard & Jennie Gilbert
Super Senior: Richard & Jennie Gilbert
File photo
Nova Bus inks 35-bus contract in Hawaii
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and health care officials gathered in Barre on Thursday to discuss the...
Vermont invests in fighting opioid epidemic as overdoses reach new high
MM
Zhukovskyy appears in immigration court