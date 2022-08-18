UVM Extention seeking teen health and wellness ambassadors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Extension 4-H Health HEROES program is looking for teens who want to become health and wellness ambassadors.

The Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) provides free training on topics including the importance of good nutrition, exercise, relationships, and school-life balance. The goal is for participants to create a program to deliver to groups in their community.

Darren Perron spoke with Margaret Coan, who runs the program.

