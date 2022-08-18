World’s largest moth found in US for first time, officials say

The world's largest moth has been found for the first time in the U.S. in Washington state.
The world's largest moth has been found for the first time in the U.S. in Washington state.(Wash. Dept. of Agriculture)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLVUE, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Washington state are urging the public to keep an eye out for moths following the discovery of one of the largest moths in the world earlier this year.

KPTV reports a University of Washington professor found the moth, later identified as an Atlas moth, outside his garage in Bellevue on July 7.

Officials said that an Atlas moth’s wingspan could reach about 10 inches, making it the biggest known moth in the world.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, entomologists believe it to be the first official finding of the pest in the U.S.

“These are the kinds of insects that people bring their phones out and take pictures of, even if they aren’t looking for bugs,” said Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist at the department. “These are normally a tropical moth. We are not sure it could survive here.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Atlas moth is a federally quarantined pest. Without permission from the USDA, collecting, housing or selling the moth is prohibited.

“The USDA is gathering available scientific and technical information about the moth and will provide response recommendations,” Spichiger said. “In the meantime, we hope residents will help us learn if this was a one-off escapee or if there is a population in the area.”

Officials said the moth does not represent a hazard to the public’s health.

The department urges anyone who spots an Atlas moth in Washington to send a photo to pestprogram@agr.wa.gov and include a location.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a Vermont man was high when he crashed his car and one of his passengers was killed.
Police: Driver was high in Brookfield crash that killed passenger
David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Jeremy Bathalon
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers
David Johnson
Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Vermont Statehouse at night
Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention
Vermont helping with study on reducing nicotine in cigarettes
Vermont researchers aiding FBI probe to cut back on nicotine in cigarettes
FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support
Video of a Burlington Police officer confronting a man and use of force is questioned
Police arrested man involved in use of force incident
Governor Scott issues a 10 point action plan for public safety and violence prevention
Governor Scott lays out 10-point plan on public safety and violence prevention