BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cloudy and cool day on Thursday, low pressure will finally move out of our region on Thursday night, paving the way for some sunny and warmer weather for the end of the week and the weekend. Clouds will linger through the first half of Thursday night, becoming partly cloudy in most spots by the start of the day on Friday. Skies look to be partly sunny through the day, with just the chance of a spotty shower in the afternoon, mostly over the higher terrain. High temperatures will make it into the low to mid 80s.

We’ve got a nice looking weekend on the way with partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will be reasonably low, with dewpoints in the mid to upper 50s, which should make for a comfortable weekend.

Things get a bit more unsettled by early next week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday with the chance of showers each day through mid week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

