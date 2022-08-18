BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! The coastal storm that has been affecting our weather over the last couple of days will finally be moving away from the northeast as we go through the day. What that means for us is that a steady rain in the morning will taper off to just a few showers in afternoon & early evening. Skies will be clearing late in the day and through the overnight hours.

Temperatrues will be on the cool side today (normal high for Burlington is now 81°), but it will warm right back up again on Friday as we get the sunshine back. There is just a slight chance for a quick, passing shower or thunderstorm over the higher terrain of the Green Mountains and the Adirondacks during the afternoon as a minor, upper-level disturbance passes through.

The weekend is looking like the middle of summer again, with lots of sunshine and temperatures getting well into the 80s. Some locations may hit the 90 degree mark!

Another unsettled weather pattern will be setting up shop early to mid-next week. There will be some sunshine each day, but also the chance for a few showers & thunderstorms.

Get ready to take MAX Advantage of the great summer weather over the weekend! -Gary

