Zhukovskyy appears in immigration court

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An attorney for a commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists says he’ll ask for relief from possible removal from the United States.

Twenty-six-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, appeared before an immigration judge via video on Thursday. He is being held in Pennsylvania. An ICE spokesperson said last week that Zhukovskyy has prior convictions of charges that include drug possession, driving with a suspended license, furnishing false information, and larceny.

He was taken into custody following the Aug. 9 verdict.

