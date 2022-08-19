AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John
(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.
This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.
Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.
