Colebrook marks anniversary of deadly ‘97 rampage

State police take part in the ceremony Friday at Memorial Park in Colebrook.
State police take part in the ceremony Friday at Memorial Park in Colebrook.(Courtesy: Colebrook Chronicle)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLEBROOK, Vt. (WCAX) - The community of Colebrook, New Hampshire, took time Friday to honor the victims of a deadly rampage 25 years ago.

Family and law enforcement attended the morning service at Monument Park, which is next to the News and Sentinel building, where the editor and a local judge were gunned down by Carl Drega on August 19, 1997.

Drega also killed two New Hampshire troopers before taking off for Vermont, where he got into a firefight with police. He managed to wound four other officers before he was killed.

Flowers are placed at Memorial Park each year, where a plaque honors the four victims.

