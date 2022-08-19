Colebrook marks anniversary of deadly ‘97 rampage

COLEBROOK, Vt. (WCAX) - The community of Colebrook, New Hampshire, took time Friday to honor the victims of a deadly rampage 25 years ago.

Family and law enforcement attended the morning service at Monument Park, which is next to the News and Sentinel building, where the editor and a local judge were gunned down by Carl Drega on August 19, 1997.

Drega also killed two New Hampshire troopers before taking off for Vermont, where he got into a firefight with police. He managed to wound four other officers before he was killed.

Flowers are placed at Memorial Park each year, where a plaque honors the four victims.

