Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights

File photo
(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For parents who are inmates in Vermont’s prison system, there are key visitation differences based on gender. Now, there’s a push for change underway.

Ashley Messier, a former inmate at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, now works as a prisoners’ rights advocate helping other incarcerated women.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: What’s it like walking this right now?

Ashley Messier: When I look at the rec yard I have flashbacks.

During a recent visit to the facility with Messier, one thing stood out -- a room where women inmates can spend time with their children. Messier took advantage of the Kids-A-Part program when she was locked up and says it made all the difference. “That dynamic -- for at least that two hours -- kind of melted away. It was just being a mom, painting a picture with your kids,” she said.

It’s a program that Vermont Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml says they are proud of. “Where children can come in and meet with their mothers and have a very hospitable environment,” he said.

But for now, it’s something that’s exclusive only to the women’s prison. “It’s very different how we do visits for moms than how we do for dads,” Messier said.

Deml acknowledges that the opportunity for connection with children is something that male inmates do not have and that they are trying to address the discrepancy. “There are opportunities for children to visit male parents in the facilities but I think we need to find spaces and launch programs like that in every facility so those opportunities exist and folks can remain connected with their family,” he said.

As Messier advocates for the women inside of CRCF, her work is now expanding. She says giving fathers who are locked up a chance to connect is also something that’s needed statewide. “Dads absolutely need this program as well because children sit across the table, they can’t touch their dad,” she said.

