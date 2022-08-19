Grant provides $1.1M to Vt. and NH dairy farms for eco-friendly packaging

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of dairy farms in Vermont and New Hampshire are getting federal money to improve how they package their products.

Five farms are getting the Dairy Product Packaging Innovation Grants through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. The goal is to prioritize projects that reduce the use of virgin plastics and create more green products.

“These investments in dairy packaging look to the future. Farmers and those making dairy products are always thinking about what’s next. These dollars will help the environment while making these businesses more affordable and sustainable. We look forward to seeing the new packaging come to life,” Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said in a statement.

The farms are located in Waitsfield, Townsend, Greensboro, Websterville, and Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Some farmers plan to use the money to turn packing into compostable products.

