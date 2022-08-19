Grant provides $1.1M to Vt. and NH dairy farms for eco-friendly packaging

Four Vermont and one New Hampshire dairy farmer are getting money to improve how they package their products.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of dairy farms in Vermont and New Hampshire are getting federal money to improve how they package their products.

Five farms are getting the Dairy Product Packaging Innovation Grants through the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center. The goal is to prioritize projects that reduce the use of virgin plastics and create more green products.

“These investments in dairy packaging look to the future. Farmers and those making dairy products are always thinking about what’s next.  These dollars will help the environment while making these businesses more affordable and sustainable. We look forward to seeing the new packaging come to life,” Vermont Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said in a statement.

The farms are located in Waitsfield, Townsend, Greensboro, Websterville, and Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Some farmers plan to use the money to turn packing into compostable products.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
More allegations of harassment at the Clinton County Sheriff's Department. A former deputy...
North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment
Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Timothy Shaw
Man arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle
In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender...
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

Latest News

File photo
Weinberger: Agreement ‘very close’ on pod shelter operator
File photo
Vt. health officials say state is prepared for new COVID booster
x
Montpelier man indicted in ‘Whitey’ Bulger prison murder
Spotted Lanternfly
See it? Squish it! NY campaign aimed at fighting spotted lanternfly