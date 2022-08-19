Man facing embezzlement charges after stealing from church

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is facing charges for stealing money from a church.

Vermont State Police say August 4th, staff at the Burke Congregational Church reported someone stole nearly $10,000.

Police say Gerald Prevost, 72 embezzled the money and it is not the first time. Police say Prevost has stolen on four other different occasions in July.

Police say Prevost was a long standing member of the church and involved with their financial accounts.

Prevost is facing an embezzlement charge and is due in court next month.

