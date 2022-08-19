New Hampshire Rep. Kuster highlights Bethlehem clean-up grant

Rep. Annie Kuster
Rep. Annie Kuster (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Annie Kuster highlighted a grant to brighten Bethlehem, N.H.

The town in Grafton County, New Hampshire received a $500,000 EPA Brownfields Clean-Up Grant, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Thursday, Kuster visited the town to hear about the “Bethlehem Reimagined” project.

The goal is to use the grant money to bring new Main Street storefronts and second-floor housing to the community.

Kuster says Bethlehem has so much to offer Granite State families and out-of-town visitors and she’s pleased to see town leaders using the grant for a makeover.

While in Grafton County, Rep. Kuster also visited a VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Littleton to talk about the importance of accessible and community-based health care for New Hampshire veterans.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

