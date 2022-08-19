Pets with Potential: Meet Mr. Bentley

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Mr. Bentley.

If you’re looking for a cuddly pet to have in your home, Bentley might just be the one for you. He is very playful and enjoys running around outside.

He does do well with small children, with a proper introduction. Bentley has lived with other dogs in the past.

Bentley has also lived with a cat in the past, but he does like to chase them so he might be best in a home without any small animals.

If you’re interested in learning more about Bentley, check out the Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.

