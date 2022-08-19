Vermont State University hires new diversity officer
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The new Vermont State University is taking a new approach to inclusivity with the return to campus this fall.
The school has created a new position -- chief diversity officer -- to oversee the University’s Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon, and Randolph Center campuses.
Darren Perron spoke with Jae Basiliere, who will be filling that new role.
