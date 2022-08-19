VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store after a street takeover. (Source: Los Angeles Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Police in Los Angeles say a flash mob ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this week following a street takeover.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared surveillance video from the store located in South Los Angeles.

Police said the video shows several group members grabbing various items on Aug. 15 at about 12:40 a.m., including drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets and other merchandise.

LAPD said members of the group were also throwing merchandise at store employees.

Afterward, the store was left in disarray, with authorities saying the group left before law enforcement arrived.

Police said before the incident within the store, the group held a street takeover at a nearby intersection that blocked traffic with vehicles performing “donuts” in the street.

The LAPD urged anyone with further information about this incident to contact South Traffic Division Detectives at 323-421-2500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Police say a Vermont man was high when he crashed his car and one of his passengers was killed.
Police: Driver was high in Brookfield crash that killed passenger
David Johnson
Burlington man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting
Jeremy Bathalon
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers

Latest News

Vermont State Police shares basic emergency preparedness skills to Vermonters if they were ever...
Vermont State Police offer active shooter trainings
Cincinnati police investigating a double-shooting at the Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday night.
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
Man facing embezzlement charges after stealing from church
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover