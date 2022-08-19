Vt. health officials say state is prepared for new COVID booster

By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials are hopeful there will be a new tool in the fight against COVID this fall.

Pfizer and Moderna are both developing what’s known as “bivalent” boosters -- vaccines that have the old formula, along with a new one that focuses on the omicron BA.5 subvariant.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says the health care system is set up to handle the supply and demand when those vaccines become available. “We don’t see -- at this point in time -- the need to have any larger vaccine apparatus set up. We believe this can be done entirely through the current systems that exist,” he said.

Levine says they are still waiting on data from clinical trials that will show the safety and effectiveness of the booster. If the FDA approves those, they could be available as soon as next month.

Levine says they hope to administer the boosters and flu shots around the same time.

