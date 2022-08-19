Vt. program offering $3M for workforce training

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s new funding available to help shore up Vermont’s trade workforce.

Three million dollars in interest-free loans are available for tuition, initial licensing fees, and exam fees for students who are looking to enter careers in building, mechanical, industrial, or medical trades. Other areas slates for support include energy, transportation, broadband, robotics, and emergency services.

The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation will be disbursing the funding made possible by the big workforce development law signed in June.

“The scholarships are intended to cover up to 100% of tuition, so depending on the program, we could be looking at anywhere from 200 to 400 students,” said VSAC’s Scott Giles.

The program is open to Vermont and non-Vermont residents and participants don’t have to pick a program offered in-state, but those will be given priority.

To be eligible for loan forgiveness, participants have to commit to working for at least a year at a Vermont company and demonstrate some financial need.

The funding will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. It covers programs that begin on or after September 1st.

