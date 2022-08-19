Weinberger: Agreement ‘very close’ on pod shelter operator

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor says the city is close to announcing an operator for the low-barrier pod shelter in the city’s Old North End.

Construction started last week at the Elmwood Avenue site where 30 pods and a resource center will be located. Originally, the city hoped to have the community up and running by July but issues including not having a site operator stalled the opening. Now. Mayor Miro Weinberger says they are close to an agreement.

“We are moving forward, we’ve secured the permit and it’s now in construction and we are in detailed conversations with one of the leading housing nonprofits in the state and we are very close to an agreement with them,” Weinberger said.

We were told last week that the operator would be announced by the end of this week.

Related Story:

Burlington homeless pod project underway

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.