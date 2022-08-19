Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington’s affordable housing?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Affordable housing advocates are encouraging Burlington landlords to take advantage of an incentive in the city’s new short-term rental rules aimed at boosting the number of units available for low-income residents.

“Any increase in low-income housing in Burlington is a win for everybody,” said Steven Murray, the executive director of the Burlington Housing Authority. He says the city’s new ordinance approved in June largely mandates that short-term rental owners must live on site of the units they rent. But he says an addendum was added to allow landlords who don’t live on-site to operate a short-term rental as long as another of their units is affordable or Section 8.

“I support the landlords in the fact that it’s their apartment but I also clearly believe that if you are going to take an apartment off of the inventory in Burlington, it is only fair that you do provide a low-income apartment and help the community. This is about helping the community,” Murray said.

Some critics of the new rules have said they encourage less long-term housing in a city that’s dealing with a major housing crisis.

City Councilor Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5, helped craft the ordinance and says it’s geared toward landlords who have too many short-term rentals in buildings and gives them an opportunity to keep one while helping to increase affordable units. “We have a bigger problem at hand. I don’t think the Airbnb regulations or any other affordable units that come with it are going to fully address our housing crisis. There’s a whole lot more we need to be doing as a city in order to fully address that,” he said.

Julie Marks, executive director of the Vermont Short Term Rental Alliance, is skeptical, about how many landlords will actually take advantage of the incentive. She’s also frustrated by the additional 9% tax the ordinance added to short-term rentals. “I understand the intention that the city was trying to achieve, with a trade between an affordable unit with a short-term rental on the same property, but I think the scenarios where that would be achievable are very few and far between,” she said.

The Burlington Housing Authority says that since the program is so new, the uptake has been slow, and they are trying to get the word out to landlords.

Related Stories:

City Council approves new rules for short-term rentals in Burlington

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.