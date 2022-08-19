BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve got a nice August weekend on the way as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the start of the weekend with low dewpoints. Highs on Saturday will reach into the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday, and the humidity will be on the rise. It will be hot and humid for the second half of the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds thicken up on Sunday night with showers developing. Our weather will be a bit more unsettled for early next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. It will be cooler with scattered showers each day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

After a lingering morning shower on Wednesday, we’ll see sunnier, drier weather return to the region. Look for partly sunny skies and some warmer weather for the second half of next week. High temperatures through the end of the work week will be in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!

