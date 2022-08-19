BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The coastal storm system that has kept us mainly cloudy with those hit & miss showers over the last few days is finally getting out of here today. After some cloudiness in the morning in our northern areas, there will be increasing sunshine as we go through the rest of the day. That will warm most of us up to above normal temperatures this afternoon (normal high for Burlington is now 81°). A minor upper-air disturbance may touch off a brief shower, or even a quick thunderstorm, late afternoon into the early evening hours, mainly over the higher terrain of the central Green Mountains.

With high pressure in control of our weather, the weekend is looking hot, sunny, and summery. Some spots on Saturday may hit the 90 degree mark.

Another period of unsettled weather will begin on Sunday night with showers and possible thunderstorms moving in. Then each day, Monday through Wednesday, will feature lots of clouds, a few sunny breaks, and likely showers. Temperatures will stay close to normal, though.

Try to get outside as much as possible this weekend and take MAX Advantage of the great summer weather! -Gary

