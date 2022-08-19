Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The coastal storm system that has kept us mainly cloudy with those hit & miss showers over the last few days is finally getting out of here today. After some cloudiness in the morning in our northern areas, there will be increasing sunshine as we go through the rest of the day. That will warm most of us up to above normal temperatures this afternoon (normal high for Burlington is now 81°). A minor upper-air disturbance may touch off a brief shower, or even a quick thunderstorm, late afternoon into the early evening hours, mainly over the higher terrain of the central Green Mountains.

With high pressure in control of our weather, the weekend is looking hot, sunny, and summery. Some spots on Saturday may hit the 90 degree mark.

Another period of unsettled weather will begin on Sunday night with showers and possible thunderstorms moving in. Then each day, Monday through Wednesday, will feature lots of clouds, a few sunny breaks, and likely showers. Temperatures will stay close to normal, though.

Try to get outside as much as possible this weekend and take MAX Advantage of the great summer weather! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
More allegations of harassment at the Clinton County Sheriff's Department. A former deputy...
North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment
Willsboro Bay on Lake Champlain in New York
Residents along Lake Champlain bay ask boaters to anchor elsewhere
Timothy Shaw
Man arrested for allegedly attempting to sell a stolen motorcycle
The video shows an interaction between a person and Burlington police officers at the...
Burlington police use of force incident under review

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast