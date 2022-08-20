Is there a growing divide in the GOP?

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Channel 3 News posed that question to a self-proclaimed “Fiscal conservative” in Littleton who was invited to a round table with former Vice President, Mike Pence.

Pence made several stops in New Hampshire this week- stumping for local candidates.

The visit came on the heels of the primary in Wyoming where representative Liz Cheney was resoundingly defeated by a trump-backed candidate.

“I think the party has to come together and yes we do have division,” Diane Cummings of Littleton, N.H. said. “We have to come together as a country as well. Both parties need to work together for this country. For the people of America.”

Cheney has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and heads the January 6th Committee. Pence said that he would consider testifying before that committee if he was asked.

