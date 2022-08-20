Mayor Allaire condemns sale of shackles at gun show

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s Mayor condemns the sale of shackles after they were found with vendor at the NEACA gun show.

Channel Three obtained a photo of the shackles from the fairground, with the connection to or made to appear connected to, slavery.

Mayor David Allaire says the Rutland County Agricultural Society President had no knowledge of the item beforehand. He says the society will review its leasing terms and policies after the fair is over.

Mayor Allaire says at the latest Board of Alderman’s meeting, he recommended the city join Ideal Vermont, a coalition of Vermont Communities dedicated to advancing equity through shared learning and tangible actions.

The board voted unanimously to join.

