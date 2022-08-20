N.H. man found guilty on 15 counts of child porn

CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is convicted of child pornography possession.

Authorities say Raphael Santana, of Claremont has been found guilty on 15 counts of child pornography.

Friday, a jury determined Santana had 147 child sex abuse images on an electronic device.

He is out on bail and has a sentence hearing scheduled for October 24th.

