N.H. man found guilty on 15 counts of child porn

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAREMONT, NH. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is convicted of child pornography possession.

Authorities say Raphael Santana, of Claremont has been found guilty on 15 counts of child pornography.

Friday, a jury determined Santana had 147 child sex abuse images on an electronic device.

He is out on bail and has a sentence hearing scheduled for October 24th.

