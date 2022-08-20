Police respond to a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police have confirmed that just before 10:00 p.m. Friday there was a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says at least one gunshot victim is in the hospital. He says officers had to rescue another individual who ran from the gunfire by diving in Lake Champlain behind the Moran Plant.

Murad says that person was drowning, so an officer took off his gear, dove into the water and brought the person to shore.

Police are currently canvassing the area and collecting evidence. They do not have anyone in custody.

This is a developing story, as soon as we learn more, we’ll update you.

